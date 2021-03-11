x
US allocates $54M for forest restoration work in Arizona

The funding announcement follows the Forest Service's September cancellation of a contract for a larger restoration project in other forests.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The head of the U.S. Forest Service says the agency is allocating $54 million for forest restoration work in northern Arizona. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore announced the funding decision Tuesday in Flagstaff during a meeting with two members of the state’s congressional delegation and numerous other officials. 

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the $54 million allocation for the recently started federal fiscal year will pay for work to protect communities and watersheds from wildfires. 

The funding announcement follows the Forest Service's September cancellation of a contract for a larger restoration project in Coconino, Kaibab, Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves forests.

