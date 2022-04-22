US 93 closed near Wickenburg due to wildfire

The Hackberry Fire closed the road in both directions between I-40 and State Route 71, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

PHOENIX — A wildfire has closed US 93 Friday afternoon, officials said. Dubbed the Hackberry Fire, the flames closed the highway in both directions between I-40 and State Route 71, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Officials said the fire is near the Santa Maria River at milepost 166. Northbound lanes are closed at State Route 71 (milepost 183) and the southbound lanes are closed at I-40 (milepost 93).

Authorities are advising drivers to use an alternate route as there is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

*CLOSURE*



US 93 is closed in both directions between I-40 and SR 71 due to a fire at milepost 166.



NB lanes are closed at SR 71 (milepost 183) and SB lanes are closed at I-40 (milepost 93).



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #US93 pic.twitter.com/UGYUpgQTbP — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 22, 2022

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

12 News on YouTube