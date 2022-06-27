University of Arizona offers free tuition for Native American undergraduates

Beginning this fall, full-time undergraduates will be eligible for the Arizona Native Scholars Grant, the first program of its kind in Arizona.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Native American undergraduate students will no longer have to pay tuition or mandatory fees at the University of Arizona's main campus in Tucson.

The university made the announcement Monday.

Beginning this fall, full-time undergraduates will be eligible for the Arizona Native Scholars Grant, the first program of its kind in Arizona. Students from the state's 22 federally recognized Native American tribes qualify for this grant.

According to UArizona, the program was funded through a reallocation of financial aid dollars.

To be eligible, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, and provide tribal identification.

For more information about the Arizona Native Scholars Grant, visit Scholarships and Financial Aid website.

