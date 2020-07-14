Famous University of Arizona frat house suspended for conduct issues

The house had been featured in the 1984 film "Revenge of the Nerds."

TUCSON, Ariz. — You may have seen the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house while watching the 1984 classic "Revenge of the Nerds." But today, the fraternity that occupied the house was suspended from the University of Arizona

The Delta Beta chapter of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity has been found in violation of their universal code of conduct for multiple instances of hazing and alcohol use. The national organization pulled the UA chapter's charter.

The judicial review found that the members of Beta Theta Pi were not adequately upholding risk management guidelines which created "a dangerous pattern of behavior in its new member program during social events".

Dean of Students Kendal Washington White delivered a Loss of Recognition letter to the chapter. She explained, "We have respect for a fraternal organization that holds its members accountable for their actions. Beta Theta Pi informed us of the reasons for taking such serious action and we fully support that decision."