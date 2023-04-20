'The last TikTok': UArizona Athletics posts sad video before deactivating account

The account wanted to say "Bear Down" one final time before it's forced to deactivate its account under Gov. Hobbs and the Biden administration's orders.

TUCSON, Ariz. — "Thank you to the best fans in the country!" was the final message the University of Arizona Athletics Department shared on its TikTok before being forced to deactivate the account.

The sad post was made in response to a ban forcing all state-owned devices to cease using the controversial app by May 5, under an executive order made by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

"This is the last TikTok on this account," the video text read. "To the 200k+ fans that supported us along the way, we wanted to say 'Bear Down' one more time, before we had to deactivate this account."

Hobbs' order follows a recent push from President Biden's office banning federal contractors from using the app on official devices or networks. With its status as a federally-funded university, the University of Arizona is subject to that ban.

UArizona isn't the first university-run TikTok account to fall. Arizona State University deleted its account on April 3.

"TikTok will no longer be allowed to be installed on ASU-managed devices as the university takes steps following President Biden’s recent order for federal contractors," said ASU spokeswoman Veronica Sanchez.

