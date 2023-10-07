University of Arizona Police seek information on two people of interest

Police are asking community members to help identify two people from security camera footage just before the car reported stolen left the garage.

TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona Police say they are looking for two people of interest after a car was reported stolen.

Two people are visible on security camera footage from Oct. 2 at 3:37 a.m. entering the Highland Avenue parking garage in Tucson, police said. Shortly after, a Kia Optima is captured on security cameras exiting the building. The same vehicle was later reported stolen, police said.

There were two additional vehicles found in the parking garage with broken passenger windows and one with damage to the steering column, police said.

The images released by police depict two people of interest and community members who can help identify the people photographed are encouraged to call the University of Arizona Police Department non-emergency number at 520-621-8273.

