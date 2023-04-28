UnitedHealthcare warns Arizona customers of cyberattack

Arizona members of UnitedHealthcare may have had their personal information impacted after a recent cyberattack on the insurance company.

PHOENIX — UnitedHealthcare on Friday said its recently been the victim of a cyberattack and the personal information of its customers in Arizona may have been impacted.

The insurance company identified suspicious activity between Feb. 19-25, occurring on its mobile app which may have led to the disclosure of member information.

The company believes it was the target of a credential-stuffing attack, which involves hackers fraudulently gaining access to user accounts by entering in stolen usernames and passwords.

Personal information that may have been obtained in the attack includes first and last names, insurance member IDs, addresses, dates of birth, and info about insurance claims. The incident did not involve the disclosure of Social Security numbers or driver's license numbers, the company said.

"The company regrets this incident and any inconvenience or concern it may cause," UnitedHealthcare wrote in a statement.

Those who were affected have been notified by UnitedHealthcare. Customers will be offered free services for identity theft protection as a result of the cyberattack.

