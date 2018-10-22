PHOENIX — Officials with the Arizona Lottery said Monday that a unclaimed $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Arizona.

According to game officials, the ticket was sold at Super Pumper 21 along Highway 89 in Congress, Ariz.

The winning ticket was for Saturday Oct. 20's drawing, #2562. The winning numbers are 1-4-8-6-8.

The ticket matched all five numbers with no powerball.

Check your tickets!

RELATED: There's only one way to increase your lottery odds and your chances are still basically zero

WATCH: Arizona, what would you do if you the Mega Millions jackpot?

© 2018 KPNX