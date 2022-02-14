x
UA students accused of throwing trash onto Tucson mosque

Surveillance footage taken by mosque cameras shows people dropping boxes from Sol Y Luna apartments.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Islamic Center of Tucson wants the University of Arizona to intervene in an ongoing issue of students throwing trash onto their property from a neighboring off-campus apartment building.

Muhammad Zaki, the centers’ outreach director, told the Arizona Daily Star on Monday that he fears a pedestrian or visitor will inevitably get injured. 

Surveillance footage taken by mosque cameras shows people dropping boxes from Sol Y Luna apartments, a private luxury high-rise building mainly housing students. The university did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment. 

The building is owned by Nelson Properties. A spokeswoman says the management company has reported the incident to local law enforcement.

