UA students accused of throwing trash onto Tucson mosque

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Islamic Center of Tucson wants the University of Arizona to intervene in an ongoing issue of students throwing trash onto their property from a neighboring off-campus apartment building.
Muhammad Zaki, the centers’ outreach director, told the Arizona Daily Star on Monday that he fears a pedestrian or visitor will inevitably get injured.
Surveillance footage taken by mosque cameras shows people dropping boxes from Sol Y Luna apartments, a private luxury high-rise building mainly housing students. The university did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment.
The building is owned by Nelson Properties. A spokeswoman says the management company has reported the incident to local law enforcement.
