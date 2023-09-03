Crash near Sedona kills 2, injures 1

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, officials said.

SEDONA, Ariz. — A two-car crash on SR-179 near Sedona resulted in the death of both drivers and minor injuries for one passenger, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, one car was traveling in the northbound travel lane on SR-179 near mile post 301 when it began to drift toward the center of the southbound lane, colliding head on with another car. The driver of the first car was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The driver of the second vehicle was found not wearing a seat belt and also pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the second vehicle had minor injuries and was transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

