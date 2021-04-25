Two people taken to hospital after small plane crashes at Sedona Airport

This marks the third small airplane crash in Arizona in less than a week.

SEDONA, Ariz. — The Sedona Airport runway is closed and two people were taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed at the airport on Sunday morning, according to Sedona Fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the crash, said the Cessna C182 landed on a runway at the airport, veered off the runway, clipped a parked aircraft, struck a fuel truck and then flipped over at 8:30 a.m.

The crash closed the runway at the airport, forcing flights into Sedona to be diverted.

The FAA said three people were on board. Sedona Fire said two were taken to the hospital. The condition of the two occupants hospitalized is unknown at this time.

This marks the third notable plane crash in Arizona over the past week. Two people were found dead in plane wreckage near Williams last Monday after they had taken off from the Sedona Airport. On Friday, two people were killed in a plane crash near Winslow, Arizona.