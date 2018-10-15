PHOENIX- Two horses were found with bullet holes in their necks out in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

The two male horses were found off forest service road 50 near mile marker 8.

"There has been two studs shot and they are about 20 yards apart." Robert Hutchinson, who was at the scene, told 12 News. "It's an eerie atmosphere here because the other horses that are still alive are milling around here mourning the loss of their loved one."

This reaction is normal, according to Simone Netherlands, president of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group. The organization said it will give out a $1,000 reward per horse for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting.

If you have a tip on who the shooter may be, call the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest at 928-333-4301.

