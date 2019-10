DOUGLAS, Ariz. — Two earthquakes registered near Douglas, Arizona early Friday morning, according to the website for the United States Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck around 1 a.m. Friday near the Arizona-Mexico border It was then followed up by a 3.5 magnitude quake around 1:30 a.m., the USGS website read.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the earthquakes.