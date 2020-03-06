Two children dead, others in critical condition after Mohave County house fire

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to the fire around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and there were eight people inside the home when the fire began.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Two children were killed and four others were rushed to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition after a house fire in Golden Valley overnight Tuesday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Two girls ages 4 and 11 were killed in the fire. The mother, father, a male roommate and another child were hospitalized in critical condition. Another child was hospitalized for observation and the remaining child escaped the fire with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown. According to the sheriff's office, neighbors reported hearing gunshots at the time of the fire, but it was determined to be items exploding inside the home.