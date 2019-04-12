Editor's note: The above video is from Oct. 9, 2019 newscast on border apprehensions for the Fiscal Year.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said two agents were assaulted within 24 hours while patrolling in southern Arizona last week.

On Thursday evening, a Tucson Sector agent was assaulted by an undocumented immigrant who was entering the United States through the desert of Arizona near Lukeville.

CBP said the 24-year-old man struck the agent during the arrest.

The Guatemalan man faces federal assault charges and other charges for immigration violations.

The second incident happened Friday when another Tucson Sector agent almost got struck by a driver who was trying to avoid being arrested near Whetstone, CBP said.

The 22-year-old Phoenix man, who was wanted for smuggling, hit the agent’s vehicle barely missing striking the border patrol agent, according to CBP.

Besides the pending charges for human smuggling attempt in Cochise County, CBP said the Phoenix man will be prosecuted under federal assault charges.

MORE STORIES:

• There were 32 gun-smuggling cases in Arizona in 2018, court records show

• A report says US lacked technology to track separated families

• Border Patrol agent shoots, injures suspected border crosser in Arizona

• Autopsy: US border agent in Arizona died of natural causes

• Border Patrol's growing presence at hospitals creates fear

• Border agent saves migrant mother, son from Texas bee attack