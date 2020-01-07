Officials with the Coconino National Forest said in an email that the Twisted Fire was burning about two acres with minimal activity.

A wildfire broke out about four miles north of Flagstaff early Wednesday, causing many residents in the nearby area to see lots of smoke.

Officials with the Coconino National Forest said in an email that the Twisted Fire was burning about four acres with minimal activity.

A hotshot crew, several engines, a dozer and water tender were on scene trying to suppress the fire.

The wildfire is burning on the on the west side of the San Francisco Peaks.

It was reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. It was fully contained at four acres.

