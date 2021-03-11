Tucson Border Patrol agent dies in the line of duty

The U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector announced Friday the death of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios, who died in the line of duty.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is ordering flags at half-staff Saturday to honor a U.S. Border Patrol agent who died in the line of duty Monday.

The Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector announced Friday the death of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 29 at the age of 51.

Officials have not released further information regarding what caused Martin's death.

“The tragic loss of Agent Martin Barrios is felt all across Arizona,” Ducey said n a tweet Friday. “His years of dedicated service in the Navy and as a border patrol agent helped protect our state and nation. Agent Barrios’ death is a sobering reminder of the danger law enforcement professionals face every day — and we are grateful for his unwavering bravery. Our deepest condolences go to his family, loved ones, and colleagues with the Tucson sector border patrol. In honor of Agent Barrios’ life, service and bravery, I’ve ordered flags be lowered to half-staff.

The tragic loss of Agent Martin Barrios is felt all across Arizona. His years of dedicated service in the Navy and as a border patrol agent helped protect our state and nation. 1/ https://t.co/BSleDn2Yeo — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 3, 2021

"The entire USBP family mourns the loss of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios who sadly passed away in the line of duty. Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts," said U.S Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.

I am grieved to inform you of the line-of-duty death of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios of the Tucson Sector. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. We will always remember his service. #NeverForgotten #HonorFirst https://t.co/BPcE4z1Or0 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 3, 2021

According to his obituary, Barrios was born in El Paso, Texas on May 1, 1970. He was a resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona.

To his friends and family, Agent Barrios was known as "Marty."

Barrios first served his country with the U.S. Navy.

Funeral arrangements will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 3:30 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 1155 Wilcox Drive, in Sierra Vista.

He is survived by his children Martin (Marty, Jr.) Barrios, Samantha (Sam) Barrios, his older sister Corina B. Reyes, nieces April Reyes and Sabrina (Louie) Fuentes and great nephew Isaiah Austin Fuentes.

Up to Speed