TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson woman was charged with animal cruelty and arson after she lit her family’s dog and home on fire, police said.

Dean Sherfield Finley, 39, was arrested May 7 after she doused Lovely with gasoline and set her on fire, police said. A family member extinguished the blaze.

Sherfield Finley then went outside and tried to ignite the home, which is in the 6900 block of East Vernice Street.

Investigators said she had bought two gallons of gasoline earlier that day.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the outside of the house.

A teenage resident of the home suffered minor injuries. Lovely was taken to the Pima Animal Care Center for treatment.

