TUCSON, Ariz. — Two U.S. citizens are being charged in connection to smuggling 32 migrants in a semi-truck trailer, according to the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector Public Affairs Office.

Customs and Border Patrol said during an inspection near Tucson on Tuesday, a K9 alerted to the refrigerated trailer and then an X-ray was done on the trailer, revealing people locked inside.

Border Patrol

Agents found 32 people inside the trailer. CBP says the migrants were "ill prepared to be in [a] 47 degree refrigerated trailer," as many were wearing short sleeves.

CBP says this form of smuggling is becoming a popular trend in the Tucson area and CBP has intercepted multiple smuggling attempts with semi-trucks this year.

The White House tweeted about the incident on Tuesday.