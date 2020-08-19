Tucson school closed after 2 staff members test positive for coronavirus

The two employees at Tolson Elementary school reported having COVID-19 on Monday.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson Unified School District school will stay closed for weeks after two staff members tested positive for coronavirus this week.

The two employees at Tolson Elementary school reported having COVID-19 on Monday, and the district ordered them and six other employees who may have been exposed to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The school has been cleaned and will remain closed until September 1.

All students at the school began the school year remotely, and none of them were exposed to the virus.

The potential for a virus outbreak has stirred controversy at other Arizona school districts who have chosen to fully reopen campuses despite state recommendations against it.

The Queen Creek Unified School District started in-person learning on Monday. The J.O. Combs Unified School District board voted to return to classrooms, but schools have yet to reopen after the decision was met with fierce pushback from teachers and staff.