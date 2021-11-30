Tucson police officer fired after shooting, killing man in wheelchair

Police said the man was shoplifting and had a knife when he was shot, but the city's police chief said the officer's response was out of line.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Editors note: Some details of this story and video may be considered disturbing.

A police officer has been terminated after fatally shooting a man in a wheelchair on Tucson's southwest side Monday night.

On Tuesday during a press conference, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus identified the officer involved as Ryan Remington, who has been on the force for four years.

The victim has been identified as Richard Lee Richards.

"To be very clear, I am deeply disturbed and troubled by Officer Remington's actions. His use of deadly force in this incident is a clear violation of department policy and directly contradicts multiple aspects of our use of force and training," said Magnus.

Sources told News 4 Tucson the incident started at a Walmart store in the Midvale Park Shopping Center on Monday.

Richards was allegedly caught shoplifting at Walmart. As he tried to leave the store, a loss prevention employee stopped him and asked him to show a receipt.

Sources say Richards pulled a knife on the employee.

Moments later, shots were fired at a Lowe's store nearby.

During the press conference on Tuesday, Magnus released body camera video and video from inside the store.

Viewer discretion is advised: The graphic video was made available by the department.

The incident is being reviewed by the Pima County Attorney's Office.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero released the following statement:

“The actions of the officer involved in last night’s deadly shooting are unconscionable and indefensible. The County Attorney’s Office has my full support as they proceed with their investigation. It is moments like this that test our resolve to ensure justice and accountability. We owe this to all Tucsonans. I ask our community to remain calm and be patient as investigations ensue.”

Up to Speed