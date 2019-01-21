TUCSON – Tucson police have arrested one of their own officers for having unlawful sexual conduct with a woman he was supposed to be investigating.

Officials say Officer Richard Daniel was arrested on unlawful sexual conduct and tampering with physical evidence.

Tucson police did not go into detail about exactly what occurred, saying only that the alleged incident happened on Jan.13 and that Daniel was arrested on Sunday.

Officials say detectives are still investigating and expect more charges to be filed.

“Investigations involving the conduct of our officers are taken seriously. The actions and behaviors exhibited by Richard Daniel are not reflective of the honorable men and women who are devoted every day to the mission of serving and protecting the members of the Tucson community,” said Tucson police spokesperson Pete Dugan.

Daniel has been served with a notice to terminate and is currently on leave without pay.

Officials say Daniel has been with the department for three years.