TUCSON, Ariz. - Less than a month after a bank robbery suspect stabbed Tucson Police K-9, Blitz, twice in the neck, the K-9 is back to work.

Tucson PD said Blitz got his stitches out, is cleared to work again and was excited to hang out with his friends in SWAT.

According to police, Frank Garcia, 27, allegedly threatened a U.S. Bank clerk on May 10 and demanded money.

As Garcia fled the scene, the K-9 Unit pursued and caught up to him. By the time officers arrived on the scene to detain Garcia, officers observed a homemade knife on the ground next to him where he had been apprehended by K-9 Officer Blitz, Tucson PD said.

Blitz was bleeding from the neck area, was treated by his handler and transported to VCA Valley Animal Hospital, officials said in a Facebook post.

The investigation revealed Blitz had two knife wounds in the neck.

According to Tucson PD, Garcia was taken into custody and booked into Pima County Jail on charges of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer.