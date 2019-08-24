Reporting by KVOA in Tucson

TUCSON — Tucson Police officers discovered a possible explosive device during a traffic stop in a supermarket parking lot on Tucson's south side Saturday.

While talking to the driver about the traffic violation, an officer spotted the device inside the car in the parking lot of the El Super on 6th Ave.

Both occupants were asked to get out of the vehicle. The driver was detained without incident. The passenger fought with the officer and tried to escape, before being detained.

Police found a firearm and methamphetamine on the passenger. They were charged as a prohibited possessor of a firearm and possession of a dangerous drug.

Officers called the bomb squad and evacuated some of the nearby businesses.

Bomb squad determined that the device was an improvised explosive device. The device was safely removed and will be disposed of properly. No charges have been filed yet in connection to the device.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates as more information becomes available.