Nearly a decade after Tucson became the site of a deadly mass shooting, the city renewed a promise the victims would not be forgotten.

Dozens, including survivors like former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, gathered Wednesday morning for a ceremony in front of a historic courthouse downtown.

The 2011 shooting at a Giffords' meet-and-greet event outside a supermarket left six people dead.

The victims ranged from Arizona's chief federal judge to a 9-year-old girl.

A large permanent memorial is under construction. It's expected to be completed in the late summer or fall of this year.

Senator Martha McSally, Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Representative Ann Kirkpatrick introduced a bill to make the January 8th Memorial a National Memorial Wednesday.