Tucson police to release more information about inmate's in-custody death

The inmate died of cardiac arrest while restrained in handcuffs, but police say no excessive force was involved in their death.

TUCSON, Arizona — Tucson police said they are going to release more information about the in-custody death of an inmate in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April, 21.

The person was restrained in handcuffs when they died, but officers did not use any strikes, chokeholds, knees to the neck or weapons of any kind, according to a statement from Police Chief Chris Magnus.

The medical examiner's office attributed the inmate's death to sudden cardiac arrest with cocaine intoxication and an enlarged heart, police say.

Three officers involved in the incident resigned before the department completed its investigation, the statement says. Magnus said the officers who quit would have been fired if they were still with the department when the investigation wrapped up.

“In this case, three officers did not live up to the high standards of the Tucson Police Department. They are no longer employed here,” he said.

Tucson PD's announcement comes in the wake of weeks of protests across the country; names of the many people of color who have died unarmed at the hands of law enforcement became rallying cries for millions across the U.S. calling for criminal justice reform and an end to racism.

“The vast, vast majority of our officers do their jobs well and responsibly and are rightfully disturbed and dismayed by any statements to the contrary. I continue to have the utmost confidence in the men and women of our police department," Magnus' statement said.

Police said they could not release any more information about potential personnel action or discipline because the internal investigation isn't finished yet.

Magnus and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero will hold a press conference Wednesday morning at 11 to answer questions about the inmate's death.

You can read the full statement released Tuesday below, or follow this link.