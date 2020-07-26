Tucson homicide detectives investigate deadly shooting

An ongoing investigation into the shooter is underway following the death of a gunshot victim.

TUCSON, Ariz. — On July 23, the Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting call at the 1200 block of East 24th Street around 9 p.m.

The male victim was identified upon police arrival. Officers performed life-saving efforts on the man and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On July 26, Jose Luis Armando Miranda, 22, died from sustained injuries, police said.

Homicide investigators began processing the scene the night of the incident. Officers collected witness statements and evidence and have concluded that the shooter and the victim likely knew each other, police said.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Tucson PD is following up leads and ask that anyone with information call 88-CRIME.