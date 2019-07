TUCSON, Ariz. —

Goodwill Southern Arizona is searching for family members of a war hero and Purple Heart recipient.

A Purple Heart medal was donated to the store on Houghton and Golf Links Roads in Tucson in mid-June.

The organization took to social media for help finding family members of the person who received the Purple Heart in hopes of returning it. The name engraved on the medal is “Nick D’Amelio, Jr.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 520-623-5174 ext. 7039.