TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police Department is investigating a carjacking situation that resulted in a crash at the federal courthouse.

At around 7 a.m. Thursday, TPD released information about an individual who allegedly attacked a 63-year-old man just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near 3700 N. Park Ave. According to TPD, the male suspect reportedly forced the victim out of his Nissan Titan truck.

Shortly after the altercation, the suspect reportedly crashed the vehicle into a power pole near the intersection of Congress Street and Granada Avenue.

Police say the 20-year-old suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

TPD said the suspect sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Once he is released from the hospital, he will be charged and booked into Pima County Jail in connection to the incident, police say.

Details are limited at this time. 12 News' sister station News 4 Tucson will have updates as the story develops.