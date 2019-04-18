TUCSON, Ariz. — The state has settled a case against a Tucson apartment complex that discriminated against pregnant tenants.

The Arizona attorney general's office said in a news release Wednesday that the owners of Sahara Apartments have agreed to revise their rental policy.

They will also pay a $2,000 civil penalty.

The complex, which is near the University of Arizona campus, is exclusively offered to students.

The lease agreement states any resident who becomes pregnant must vacate the building before or upon the birth of her child.

As a result, the attorney general office's Tucson Civil Rights Division filed a charge of housing discrimination based on gender and familial status.

It is illegal under the state's Fair Housing statutes to discriminate against someone because of pregnancy.