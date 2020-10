Trump will host a “Make America Great Again Rally” in Prescott at noon on Monday, followed by another rally in Tucson at 3:00 p.m.

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump headed to Arizona on Monday for a pair of rallies.

The president has returned to the campaign trail since recovering from COVID-19.

He and many members of his family and cabinet have frequently visited Arizona, where he is trailing slightly behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden in recent polls.