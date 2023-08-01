Arizona featured prominently in latest Trump indictment

The latest indictment mentions alleged efforts to change Arizona's results of the 2020 presidential election.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The latest criminal indictment filed against Donald Trump accuses the former president of enlisting co-conspirators to persuade Arizona's elected officials to decertify the state's 2020 election results.

A 45-page indictment unsealed this week charges Trump with conspiring to defraud the United States and obstructing official proceedings after the Republican candidate lost to Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020.

The lengthy indictment mentions Trump's alleged efforts to convince then-Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to use his legislative powers to spread the Trump campaign's claims of election fraud and decertify the state's electors.

Bowers declined to comply, explaining that state investigations failed to uncover any substantial election fraud in Arizona, according to the indictment.

Bowers was later censured by the state Republican Party and lost his bid for the Arizona Senate.

Instances of alleged election interference in George, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania are also mentioned in the indictment against Trump.

The indictment accuses Trump and his co-conspirators of targeting Arizona and six other states to orchestrate a "fake controversy" during the certification proceeding at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. This alleged plan involved submitting a fraudulent slate of Trump-supporting electors to potentially be counted during the certification process.

Some of these fake electors were allegedly "tricked" into participating based on the understanding their votes would only be counted if Trump prevailed in a number of election lawsuits, according to the indictment.

Republicans in Arizona were not secretive about assembling their group of fake electors. In December 2020, then-Party Chair Kelli Ward tweeted out a photo of 11 Republicans who had convened to cast voted for Trump.