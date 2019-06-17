MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Three children are okay after a truck was pulled from Lake Pleasant. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, a 2-year-old child allegedly placed the truck into gear and it rolled into the water.

When deputies arrived, there was nobody in the truck and everyone was out of the water. MCSO said the family was packing up to leave the park and put their 2-, 5- and 9-year-old kids in the truck before putting the rest of their belongings in. The truck was not running.

The 2-year-old placed the 2011 Dodge 3500 into gear and it rolled into the lake. The parents rushed to the truck and pulled out the children before the truck was completely submerged. The children were never underwater, the parents and a witness told MCSO.

No injuries were reported.

MCSO Divers assisted in pulling the vehicle out of the lake.

MCSO

MCSO