DPS trooper comes to the rescue of orphaned burro near Lake Pleasant

The day-old foal was brought to One Step Wild Burros and Mustang Rescue.

NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Arizona Department of Public Safety Sergeant Roger Hansen went to the scene of a car accident on State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant on Sept. 5.

No humans were injured, but a female burro was struck and killed, leaving her day-old foal behind.

Hansen knew the foal would not survive on his own, so he called One Step Wild Burros and Mustang Rescue in New River, and asked if the foal could be brought in.

--Trooper Helps Rescue Orphaned Baby Burro on Highway Near Lake Pleasant--



Sgt. Hansen knew the young foal wouldn't survive on his own, so he called One Step Wild Burros & Mustang Rescue for help. 🫏Read more on our blog: https://t.co/IyKLNIO6U8#AZTroopers #CourteousVigilance pic.twitter.com/4lRhuj2G0w — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 13, 2023

Stacie Thomas, the president and founder of One Step, told Hansen that as long as he could get the foal to the rescue, she could take the foal in.

Hansen loaded the foal into his patrol car to make the drive to New River.

The foal was matched with a nursing mother burro upon arrival and quickly got settled in and adjusted to his adoptive mother. Since he arrived at One Step, he has been eating, running and playing just like a little burro should be. The foal has since been named “Roger,” after Hansen, by Thomas’ grandson.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, one of the DPS troopers will be adopting Roger the burro once he is old enough to.

