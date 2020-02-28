HOLBROOK, Ariz. — A Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a shooting on Friday morning, according to officials.

According to DPS, the shooting happened on I-40 near mile 311.

No troopers or suspects were hurt.

Westbound I-40 east of Holbrook at milepost 311 and Adamana Road is closed, according to the Department of Transportation.

ADOT is asking drivers to use other routes.

RELATED: No one injured after Phoenix officer shoots at fleeing suspect in Mesa

RELATED: Bodycam shows police encounter with suspect the day before he was killed by DPS trooper

RELATED: DPS trooper involved in crash in West Valley