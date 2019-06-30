PHOENIX — Six years ago the small town of Yarnell, Arizona, was under evacuation.

A 20 man crew, the Granite Mountain Hotshots, were on the frontlines of the fire.

Only one of those men came back alive.

On Sunday, a special tribute was held to remember the 19 lost on the six-year anniversary of the loss.

The Granite Mountain Hotshots deployed their fire shelters at 4:42 p.m. on June 30.

A few hours later, the announcement would come that all 19 had died after their escape route had been cut off and the fire headed toward them.

Across the state, many took a moment to remember those lives lost on that day.

