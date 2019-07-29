PHOENIX — Editor's note: the video shows step by step on how to get new identification to comply with federal requirements.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has announced there are 300 business days left until the Travel ID is required at airports and federal buildings.

Oct. 1, 2020, is when the TSA ID rules go into effect.

“This date is looming large for Arizonans with driver licenses and ID cards,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser Richards. “We don’t want to see peoples’ travel plans ruined because they don’t have an ID that meets the upcoming new federal TSA checkpoint requirements, but that’s a very real risk for people who don’t get a Travel ID.”

The travel ID would be accepted when boarding a plane without a passport to travel domestically.

ADOT MVD urges Arizonans to make an appointment to get their Travel ID.

Arizona is one of 37 states giving motorists the option to keep their non-federally complaints licenses or get the Travel ID.

Appointments can be scheduled online at servicearizona.com and the cost of the new ID is $25.

ADOT MVD says the Travel ID is valid under federal law for eight years.