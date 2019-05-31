Hikers take note. The Fossil Spring trailhead and trail to Fossil Creek will be closed to visitors between July 1, 2019 and Aug. 1, 2019, according to officials with the Tonto National Forest.

In a release from the U.S. Forest Service, the closure was needed "to address the high risk of heat-related illness and injury experienced by hikers unprepared for the arduous hike from Fossil Springs trailhead to Fossil Creek along Trail 18 during hot summer months."

According to officials, local emergency responders have been strained during past seasons by the amount of request for assistance. This has created concerns from local citizens regarding responses to local emergency calls.

Fossil Creek is still accessible from Forest Road 708 off Highway 260 near Camp Verde. For those interested in visiting the location, reservations are required from May 1 through Oct. 1 and can be made through https://www.recreation.gov.

