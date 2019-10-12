HOLBROOK, Ariz. — During a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Holbrook, Ariz. deputies and a K-9 discovered drugs inside large duffel bags.

A vehicle traveling along I-40 was stopped by Navajo County deputies on Monday.

K-9 Zolton alerted the deputies of possible drugs on the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies found over 100 pounds of high-grade marijuana inside the duffel bags, NCSO said.

Mario Saenz Jr., 27, and Marc Urroz-Perez, 22, were arrested and booked into jail.

Marc Urroz Perez

NCSO

Mario Saenz

NCSO

The drugs, with an estimated street value of $300,000, were being illegally transported over state lines, according to NCSO.

Saenz from San Antonio, TX and Perez from Shelton, NE were both charged with transportation of marijuana for sale, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of marijuana.