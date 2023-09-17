Traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, cash and handgun

The stop was conducted on U.S. 87 in Gila County with the assistance of a K-9 dog, Whiskey, authorities say.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — A traffic stop on U.S. 87 led to the seizure of drugs, cash and a handgun, according to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle driving north on highway 87 in Gila County on Sept. 16 for multiple civil moving violations. After speaking with the driver and passenger out of Oklahoma, the deputy observed “several discrepancies” with the travel plans that led him to believe they were involved in criminal activity, authorities say.

The deputy then conducted a search of the vehicle with the help of K-9 Whiskey. The search resulted in the seizure of 42 pounds of Blue M-30 suspected Fentanyl laced pills, crystal methamphetamine, $2,000 in cash and a handgun.

The estimated destination street value of the drugs recovered from the stop is about $4 million.

