Tow truck hits 6 bicyclists, kills 1 after running red light in Flagstaff

The tow truck was pulling a moving truck at the time of the accident, police said.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A tow truck pulling a moving truck ran a stoplight in Flagstaff, hitting six bicyclists and killing one on Friday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Butler Avenue and Beaver Street at around 7:00 p.m. for reports of a serious accident, police said.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the truck had run the red light and collided with the bicyclists, who were traveling southbound on a green light, police said,

One of the six riders was pronounced dead on the scene, four were transported to the hospital and one refused treatment, police said.

The truck driver has been identified, but has not been arrested at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

