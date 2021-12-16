2021 year in review: Monsoon brings record rainfall and flooding to Arizona

Every weeknight from now to the end of the year, Channel 12 is taking a look back at the biggest stories of the year for us here in Arizona.

ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe 2021 is almost over!

While coronavirus continued to dominate the headlines, other stories grabbed our viewers' attention and their choices may surprise you.

At number 12 on the countdown is the wild weather we saw across the state.

Arizona experienced an unprecedented amount of rain, more than the state has seen for years.

The National Weather Service reported that the Summer of 2021 was the wettest monsoon since 2014.

This year's rainfall in Phoenix measured almost 12 inches more than the normal amount. In July, we had 17 times more rainfall than in July of 2020.

The Valley isn't the only spot that broke records. In Flagstaff, floodwaters from heavy rain actually swept away a car in July, and down in Tucson, we saw a risky rescue after an SUV got stranded in a flooded wash.

Also, in July, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport clocked winds at 65 miles per hour!!

While all that rain made a dent in the drought, the federal government was forced to declare a water shortage on the Colorado River that triggered mandatory consumption cuts starting in January of 2022 for states in the southwest.

