PHOENIX (AP) - Families who want to travel to Arizona's high country to cut their own Christmas tree this holiday season can buy a permit from Tonto National Forest starting next month.

The permits will be available beginning Nov. 13 at forest offices in Phoenix, Mesa, Payson and Cave Creek.

The permits cost $15 and allow a family to cut a tree up to 10 feet tall at designated areas of the forest between Nov. 17 and Dec. 24.

They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until the forest runs out of available permits. They must be purchased in person, but a buyer can buy permits for up to four households.

Details on forest office hours, locations and other information can be found on the Tonto National Forest website.

