FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The Latest on wildfire-related partial closures of national forests in Arizona (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Closures of two major areas of the Tonto National Forest in east-central Arizona take effect Wednesday morning as forest officials try to prevent wildfires amid extreme drought conditions.

The Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino and Kaibab national forests also have either already closed parts of those forests or are in the process of doing so.

The Tonto National Forest issued its closure orders Monday and released maps showing the affected areas Tuesday.

ALSO: All of Arizona is in drought. For more than half of the state, it's extreme.

One area being closed is generally located below the Mogollon Rim and north of Payson. That area stretches from the Coconino National Forest near Strawberry and Pine on the west to the Fort Apache Indian Reservation on the east.

These maps depict the 2 areas within the TNF -- north of Payson to the Mogollon Rim, and Four Peaks -- that will close beginning at 6 am Wednesday, May 23. 2018.

You can view the Closure Order and maps on TNF's website at: https://t.co/ZjZh61549j pic.twitter.com/hbweQbTXKF — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) May 22, 2018

The second area is generally located east of State Route 87, north of the Salt River and west of Roosevelt Lake and State Route 188. That area includes the Four Peaks Wilderness and Mount Ord.

___

9 a.m.

Campers, hikers and other recreationists will be barred from parts of national forest in Arizona this summer, forcing many to change their outdoor plans for Memorial Day weekend.

Officials announced Friday that six large swaths of the Coconino National Forest would temporarily close to the public Wednesday as authorities work to prevent wildfires.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports the forest closures will shut down 10 Forest Service campgrounds and a number of trails and roads.

Employees of Flagstaff Bike Revolution have been telling customers to use the trails near Sedona when Flagstaff-area trails close. Store service manager Geoffrey Whittaker says they understand the need for the closures, but it will directly affect the shop.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2018 KPNX