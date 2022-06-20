Toddler in critical condition after being pulled from pool in Phoenix. This is the 4th drowning incident in the last week

The Phoenix Fire Department said the family told fire crews the boy was underwater for at least two minutes.

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in south Phoenix Monday night.

When the Phoenix Fire Department arrived at the home near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road, the family told fire crews the boy was underwater for about two minutes.

Firefighters said the boy was breathing on his own when he was transported to the hospital.

This is the fourth drowning call in the Valley in the past week.

A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after he nearly drowned at a home in Chandler on Saturday.

On Friday, a 16-month-old boy died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix.

A babysitter has been charged with child endangerment after an infant nearly drowned while under her care on Thursday, according to the El Mirage Police Department.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

