'By the time that the air runs out': Titanic wreckage sub situation contextualized by Sandra Day O'Connor's son

Brian Day O'Connor visited Titanic wreckage in submersible back in 2005.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — From summiting Mount Everest to seeing the sunken Titanic up close, Brian Day O’Connor has witnessed some of Earth’s highest highs and lowest lows.

He rode on the Mir 1 and Mir 2 submersible in 2005 to take a 12,000 foot plunge into the north Atlantic Ocean to visit the Titanic wreckage.

He calls it a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It took us about three hours and 20 minutes," O’Connor said. “It was a pleasant ride. We wanted on the bow, we went around the stern."

Like the rest of the world, he is waiting to see what will happen to the five people missing onboard the Titan submersible that disappeared in the Atlantic earlier this week on a trip to the same wreckage.

When O’Connor learned of the news, there were immediate red flags for him.

“Being out of communication so quickly before they had even gotten to the bottom raised some big questions for me.”

The son of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor said the submersible that he rode on in 2005 was much different than the Titan.

“It was longer. It had more room. Mine was about 26 feet long. There are five people on Titan, there were only three people on mine. It was proven certified, so I was comfortable with that track record."

Since its disappearance, safety concerns have been raised about the Titan. O’Connor is curious what safety features Titan had in the event of an emergency. He said Mir allowed for the watercraft to resurface if something went wrong.

“My concern is the hull. That’s the most important thing, is the structural integrity of the hull," he said. "If our pilot passed out, and everything went went to problematic level, I was comfortable pulling this lever to release our weight and shoot us up to the surface."

As questions remain, and countries rush to bring in resources and equipment to help in the rescue, time is ticking to bring the five men on board the Titan home.

O’Connor called the task daunting.

“I don't know that they can actually physically get the equipment down to them by the time that the air runs out.”

Cameras are being deployed to the area to look into theories of Titan possibly being caught in a line, or stuck inside of the ship.

Answers into what happened, could be hard to come by.

“We’re all hoping for the best, but it’s just uncertain right now,” O’Connor said.

Latest Arizona news