PEORIA, Ariz. — Three people were injured in a rollover UTV accident at Lake Pleasant on Saturday evening.

One person was seriously injured and was flown to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment and another person with serious injuries was transferred by ambulance to General Beardsley, fire personnel said.

The third person was also taken to General Beardsley by Peoria Fire-Medical.