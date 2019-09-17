ARIZONA, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is an interview with the Arizona health director regarding the latest information on vaping-related respiratory illness.

Three people in Arizona have reportedly been hospitalized due to a respiratory illness related to vaping.

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Tuesday all the cases are in Maricopa County.

Health officials say these cases are part of the growing number of people getting sick from using vaporizers and e-cigarettes.

Statistics show there have been 380 vaping-related respiratory illnesses reported by 36 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands to date. There have been six deaths nationwide. None of these deaths have been in Arizona.

Many of the cases that have made national headlines involve teenagers vaping. The AHDS highlighted the dangers of using nicotine at a young age.

“While this investigation is ongoing, we know there is no safe level of nicotine for children. It’s important that parents are talking to their children about the dangers associated with vape so they do not use these products. If your child has experimented with vaping and they are now experiencing any symptoms, please seek medical care immediately,” ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever or weight loss.

There is still a lot that isn't known about this growing health crisis. The Department of Health Services says a specific substance or vape product hasn't been linked to these respiratory illnesses. And patients have been experiencing symptoms at different rates. Some have said the symptoms developed over a few days, others have said it took several weeks to get symptoms.

ADHS Prevention Guidelines

To help prevent illness, ADHS is advising the following prevention guidelines:

• If you are concerned about the health risks, consider not using vape products.

• Children should never use any vape device.

• Women who are pregnant should not use vape products.

• Do not modify vape device or add any substances not intended by the manufacturer.

• If you do use vape and experience symptoms, seek medical care immediately.

Anyone with concerns about being at risk of vaping-related respiratory illness can contact the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center at 1-800-222-1222.