Arizona schools got lots of threats this semester. How is it affecting students' mental health?

Several schools were placed on lockdown over the last several months for threats of a weapon on campus, threats of a shooting, or a student bringing a gun to campus.

PHOENIX — Over the course of the fall semester, several local schools have been put on lockdown after getting threats of a weapon on campus, shootings, or even a student bringing a gun to school.

While there's a criminal side to these situations, it's also taking a toll on a student's mental health due to the multiple school shootings happening around the country.

County attorney suggests mental health resources, security

The past several months have led to some students facing charges for bringing guns to schools around Arizona.

Including, one 9-year-old student in Pinal County, who brought a loaded gun to school in November.

As for what could help in situations where threats are coming to school campuses, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says education on signs to look for is important.

"When I'm prosecuting cases where somebody has really kind of gone off the rails really with behavior, you look back at it, there were so many warning signs," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, Maricopa County Attorney.

Mitchell says security can also be upgraded and more mental health resources are needed too.

"Maybe what that informs us to do is to do better education about what we should be looking for so that we can intervene in an earlier point before this type of thing happens. But again, if they're bent on, you know, doing that they're going to find a way," Mitchell said.

When it comes to cases of students who have brought a gun to school, licensed associate marriage and family therapist Victoria Secrist notes that there could be something deeper going on in students' lives.

"It could be that maybe they have a more serious mental health condition as well, but you really don't know unless you're able to take that time to asses like, 'What was your intention with this? What is really going on?'" Secrist said.

Threats affect students' mental health

Earlier in December, Cactus Shadows High School was placed on lockdown after a student believed to have seen another student carrying a revolver in a parking lot.

Scottsdale police later said the student was actually carrying a laptop.

"That example, I think, just lays out that kids aren't feeling safe, right?'," Secrist said.

Secrist notes access to social media and live videos of school shooting situations across the country have also affected how safe kids feel.

"It's a real experience that they're going through and that I imagine a lot of different kids are going through right now," Secrist said.

When these situations happen, Secrist encourages parents to talk with their kids without distractions and remain open to how their child is feeling, even if it differs from their perspective.

"I see more hope in that, right, because we're not ignoring what is occurring on a societal level or within the school or at home, right, we're able to open it up and say, 'Hey, how is this impacting you?'," Secrist said.

If you or a loved one are experiencing thoughts of suicide, there is help and there is hope. Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Other resources include:

Teen Lifeline: 602-248-8336. Texting to the line is available from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays or 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The hotline is also open for calls daily.

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741

Community Referrals: 211Arizona.org

Statewide Resources: https://www.azspc.org/resources.html

Crisis Teams: 480-784-1500

Maricopa County Crisis Hotline: 602-222-9444

Free Zoom Community Meetings on mental health in youth can also be found at https://preparedparentingaz.org/.

