'Everyone is gathered in support of life, both born and unborn': Thousands gather for pro-life march in Arizona

Arizona March for Life gathered for the first time since the Supreme Court overturned its position on Roe v. Wade.

PHOENIX — Thousands gathered at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza Thursday to support the pro-life movement in Arizona.

Arizona March for Life, the local chapter of the national March for Life organization, gathered for the first time since the Supreme Court overturned its position on Roe v. Wade, which gave constitutional protections for abortions.

The mood on the cold but sunny Thursday afternoon was celebratory but cautious. Crowds of pro-life supporters gathered at the amphitheater to listen to praise and worship music, prayers, and guest speakers.

The Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson - the decision overturned Roe v. Wade - was the day's main topic.

“Since the Dobbs decision, we have all seen the mobilization of pro-abortion forces, and their radicalism, guised under the banner of so-called ‘woman’s health,’” said Rep. Ben Toma, Speaker of the House of Representatives. “I have my wife and daughters here; I’m all about woman’s health. Aborting a human being is not equivalent to a woman’s health. We must reject this lie from the depths of hell.”

Cathi Harrod, President of the Center for Arizona Policy, warned the crowd that pro-choice politicians would push for laws supporting access to abortions.

“Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has given lawmakers the authority to make abortion law, we’re even more committed to ensuring Arizona laws protect unborn children and the lives of their mothers,” Harrod said. “The top priority for pro-life policy in Arizona is seeing the State’s pre-Roe law go into effect.”

Pre-Roe law refers to a near-total ban on abortion, except to save the mother's life.

After the March for Life speaking segment, the crowds gathered at 17th Avenue and marched around the State Capitol. The line of marchers reached roughly a half mile long.

“Everyone is gathered here fully in support of life, both born and unborn, and we wanted to be part of that and all these people here showing the ways that they celebrate life and sharing that with the community," said Megan Girard, a pro-life supporter.

Girard brought some of her young children to the march, saying it was important for them to witness the event.

“We have some older kids who work for pro-life organizations, and we want our younger kids to grow up knowing this is important,” Girard said.

